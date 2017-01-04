Ottawa police are reminding the public that though rivers, lakes and the Rideau Canal have started to freeze, looks can be deceiving and the ice is still too thin and dangerous for any activities, including walking.
With that in mind, here are five important tips you need to know, as provided by police, the National Capital Commission and the Red Cross, before you venture onto the ice.
Ignoring them could cost you your life.
Five to stay alive
- Is it thick enough? Ice should be at least 15 cm thick for walking or skating when alone; 20 cm for skating parties or games; 25 cm for snowmobiles; and 35 cm for fishing huts.
- Know your colours. Clear blue ice is usually the strongest; white opaque or snow ice is half as strong as blue ice; grey ice is unsafe as it indicates the presence of water.
- Keep an eye on the Rideau Canal Skateway flag system. A green flag means the skateway is open; a red flag means it is closed.
- Be cautious. Check with local authorities before heading out; avoid going out on ice at night.
- Finally. When in doubt, simply stay off the ice.