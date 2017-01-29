The Rideau Canal remains closed to skaters due to unsafe ice conditions but over on the Ottawa River, a bustling ice fishing season is underway.

There are more than 100 huts on the ice near Petrie Island, and the ice fisherman's association there is expecting an eight-week season.

L'Association des pêcheurs sur glace de l'île Pétrie s'attend à une saison de pêche dans la moyenne: 8 semaines #iciottgat pic.twitter.com/hXB0zozfrC — @Estelle_RC

Al Macintyre, president of the association, said the season started off slow, but now the ice is thick "and we're good."

"We've been catching a lot of fish, a lot of pike, a lot of walleye, a lot of perch," he said.

Macintyre said the huts have to be off the ice by March 15 but he expects people will be able to fish right up until the deadline.

Huts are just going up this weekend at the Pourvoirie Masson Angers in Gatineau but folks have already been out on the ice there to fish without huts this season. That season is expected to last five weeks there.