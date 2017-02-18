Perhaps the "slush dragon" boat festival might have been a better name.

This weekend marked the debut of the Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival — a highlight of Winterlude 2017, and an event organizers had hailed as the first of its kind to be held in North America.

​On a balmy Saturday afternoon, competitors from as far away as California and Florida took to the semi-frozen surface of Dow's Lake, using spiked paddles to push the hefty boats across the finish line.

Chynna Chan came from Philadelphia to compete in this weekend's Ice Dragon Boat Festival in Ottawa. (Robyn Miller/CBC)

"It was amazing," said Chynna Chan, who came from Philadelphia to compete. "[The] first heat was much better because of the ice conditions, and we glided through. Second one was a little tougher, but it was so worth it."

Temperatures in Ottawa soared to 8 C on Saturday, and the deteriorating conditions forced festival organizers to cancel the final heat of races and go straight to the finals.

Racers, however, seemed happy just to be on the ice — even if there might be a few soothing massages needed afterwards.

"Everybody's having fun," said Toronto's Ivan Lee. "We're glad it's nice and warm out here, but the slush is causing us a lot of shoulder and arm pain. But we're grinning through it and smiling through it."

Winterlude wraps up on Monday.

