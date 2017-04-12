Retired tax court judge Alban Garon died of ligature strangulation, suffocation in a plastic bag and blunt force trauma powerful enough to fracture his skull, Ontario's chief forensic pathologist told the jury Wednesday at the first-degree murder trial of Ian Bush.

Graphic photos of Garon — one of three people found dead in his luxury condo on Riverside Drive in June 2007 — were shown to the jury, made up of 11 men and one woman.

Garon's arms and wrists were bound. A clear plastic bag was tight around his head with bloodstains obscuring any view of his face. A yellow nylon "hangman's noose" was wound tightly around his neck and the bag.

The trial of Bush — charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Garon, 77, the judge's wife Raymonde, 73, and their friend Marie-Claire Beniskos, 78 — resumed Wednesday with testimony from Dr. Michael Pollanen, who, in addition to being Ontario's chief forensic pathologist, is also the province's deputy chief coroner.

'Damage to all layers of his head and brain'

The trauma to Garon's head was centred in the area of his right ear, causing the cartilage to break, Pollanen testified. There was significant tissue damage as well as a skull fracture, with some smaller radiating fractures, he added.

Ian Bush, 61, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder. (Sketch by Lauren Foster-MacLeod for CBC News)

Garon's brain was jostled enough that the thin occipital bones on top of his eyes were also broken, Pollanen told the jury.

A tear in the bag in the same ear area indicates the trauma occurred while the bag was over Garon's head.

"When you put all of that together, we're talking about a heavy blow or blows to his head that caused damage to all layers of his head and brain," Pollanen testified.

There were also signs Garon struggled against his restraints while he was alive, Pollanen told the jury.

Black metal bar entered into evidence

Crown attorney Tim Wightman then entered a black metal bar into evidence, saying it was found in the Garons' home. Wightman asked Pollanen whether it could have been used to inflict Alban Garon's injuries.

Pollanen said it can't be ruled out.

Bush, 61, was charged in 2015 and has pleaded not guilty.

Sitting in the glass-walled prisoner's box Wednesday, Bush, wearing a black suit and glasses, studiously took notes on a yellow pad of lined paper.

Accused viewed taxation as 'an abomination': Crown

Last week, during the Crown's opening arguments, Wightman painted Bush as a disgruntled man who thinks all forms of taxation are "an abomination," and who hates the people who collect them.

Bush went so far as to send a letter to Alban Garon in an attempt to lure him to a fictitious court proceeding at his home, Wightman told the jury.

Crown traces suspect's steps at triple murder trial of Ian Bush5:51

The jury also saw surveillance videos purportedly depicting Bush walking from the Hurdman OC Transpo station toward the Garons' condo on the day of the killings, and then returning to the station an hour later.

Bush's son identified the man in the video as his father, pointing out his distinctive gait and fanny pack.

The Crown also introduced a photo of a shirtless Bush doing pushups on his fingertips, which also shows a pair of white running shoes in the rear corner. Inside the Garons' apartment, police found a footprint that matched a pair of New Balance 504 running shoes.

The trial continues Wednesday afternoon.