The defence team for accused triple killer Ian Bush is expected to call their first witness Monday afternoon.

Bush is facing three counts of first-degree murder in the June 2007 deaths of retired Tax Court of Canada judge Alban Garon, 77, Garon's 73-year-old wife Raymonde, and their friend and neighbour Marie-Claire Beniskos, 78.

From left, Raymonde Garon, her husband Alban Garon, and their friend and neighbour Marie-Claire Beniskos were found dead in the Garons' apartment building in June 2007. (Photo collage by CBC News)

Bush, now 61, was charged in 2015 and has pleaded not guilty.

In a brief opening statement Thursday, defence lawyer Geraldine Castle-Trudel thanked the jury for their attention so far on behalf of herself, her client and the court, then told them she'll be calling three witnesses.

"There are only three issues which I'd like to clarify with you, to assist with your deliberations," she said.

DNA expert to testify

A DNA expert will talk about the results of tests on a blood smear found in the Garons' condo.

Earlier, court heard that not long after the killings, DNA testing showed a Toronto man couldn't be excluded as the source of some of the blood. The probability that a randomly selected person unrelated to the man would coincidentally share the same DNA was estimated to be one in 13,000.

Defence lawyer Geraldine Castle-Trudel plans to call three witnesses. She's being assisted by lawyer Martin Reesink. (CBC News)

Years later, after police executed a warrant for a sample of Bush's blood in 2015, the smear of blood from the scene was tested again. It showed Bush also couldn't be excluded as the source, giving the same rate of probability: one in 13,000.

The defence will also call an engineer to discuss the balconies at 1510 Riverside Dr., as well as a hair and fibre expert to discuss how hair can be transferred from place to place. Earlier in the trial, the defence admitted that a body hair belonging to Bush was found at the crime scene.

The Crown's case took about a month to present and wrapped last Thursday.