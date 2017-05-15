Two pieces of DNA evidence found at the scene of a triple killing in 2007 are enough to find Ian Bush guilty of murder, the Crown told the jury during closing arguments at Bush's trial Monday.

Bush, 62, is facing three counts of first-degree murder in the June 2007 Ottawa deaths of retired Tax Court of Canada judge Alban Garon, his wife Raymonde Garon and their friend and neighbour Marie-Claire Beniskos.

He has pleaded not guilty and the trial in Ontario Superior Court, which began in early April, is nearing its end.

Crown attorney James Cavanagh took the 11-member jury — one of the jurors was excused due to illness — through the main points of the Crown's argument Monday afternoon.

Tax grudge

He described Bush as a man who despises taxes, and who targeted Alban Garon for his minor role in a tax dispute that dated back to the 1990s and was finally tossed out by the Tax Court of Canada in 2001.

Later that same year, Bush sent a fax to the tax court summoning Garon to a fake hearing at Bush's house.

From left, Raymonde Garon, her husband Alban Garon, and their friend and neighbour Marie-Claire Beniskos were found dead in the Garons' condo in June 2007. (Photo collage by CBC News)

Cavanagh said that years later, around the time of the killings in 2007, Bush was "sinking in a rising flood of failure and humiliation."

His HR business was failing and his mother had decided to sell his family's rented home. His brother had confronted him for leading their mother on about buying the house, and about being behind on rent.

Cavanagh also told court the two pieces of DNA evidence gathered at the crime scene "overwhelmingly prove Bush's guilt" beyond any reasonable doubt, even if other evidence is excluded.

During the first portion of the Crown's statements Bush shook his head, looked down his nose at Cavanagh and occasionally sneered and squinted at him in disbelief. After a break, Bush sat with his head resting against the glass of the prisoner's box with a smile on his face and his eyes closed, sometimes raising his eyebrows and pursing his lips.

Defence warns against 'tunnel vision'

During her closing statements later Monday, defence lawyer Geraldine Castle-Trudel urged the jury to be "alert and sensitive" to the threat of "tunnel vision" while they deliberate their verdict.

She also told the jury she's confident that, when looking closely, they will have several reasonable doubts about the case.

As an example, she said that while there was blood at the crime scene, there was no sign of violence on Bush when he was captured on OC Transpo surveillance video nearby.

She also pointed out that a Crown witness who saw a delivery person getting out of an elevator at the victims' condo building was unable to point out that delivery person in the courtroom.

In closing she told the jury police were anxious to solve the cold case and that a "dangerous rush to judgment has been made."

The judge will begin giving the jury instructions Tuesday, and the jury is expected to begin deliberating a verdict Wednesday.