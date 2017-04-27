Ian Bush's work and home life were strained around the time of the three killings he's alleged to have committed in 2007, his son testified Thursday at his father's trial.

​Bush is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Alban Garon, a retired chief justice for the Tax Court of Canada, Garon's wife Raymonde, and their friend and neighbour Marie-Claire Beniskos.

From left, Raymonde Garon, her husband Alban Garon, and their friend and neighbour Marie-Claire Beniskos were found dead in the Garons' apartment building in June 2007. (Photo collage by CBC News)

Bush, now 61, was charged in 2015 and has pleaded not guilty.

Brock Bush, 29, works at the Ottawa Hospital. He studied police foundations at Algonquin College, then obtained a degree in criminology and psychology from the University of Ottawa. He is married with two children.

Bush testified his family moved around a lot when he was young. By 1998 they settled in Cornwall, Ont., then moved to Ottawa, where they rented a house at 1995 Boake St. owned by Ian Bush's mother.

'Financial stress'

By 2006 his mother — who cannot be identified due to a court-ordered publication ban — was the family's principal earner, Bush testified. He didn't know exactly how much his mother made, but knew his father earned "a lot less."

At the time his mother was travelling to and from Belleville, Ont., for work, staying in an apartment during the week and coming home for weekends.

Ian Bush had started his own company, called Bush and Associates Consulting, and while there were two other employees at first, by 2007 Bush was working alone, his son testified. Big contracts were few and far between, Brock Bush said, and sometimes there was no work at all.

The couple's relationship was tense due to "financial stress," Brock Bush said. He recalled his parents having a conversation about it, during which his mother asked Ian Bush to bring more money in to keep them afloat.

Ian Bush's mother, who was living in Dryden, Ont., at the time, was under the impression her son would eventually purchase the house, Brock Bush told court.

House put up for sale

"She was led to believe that, but there was no money to purchase the house. So there was conflict on that front.... As a result she put the home up for sale. She didn't want to have to manage it from so far away," Brock Bush said.

He recalled his father having an argument over the phone with Norm Bush, Ian Bush's brother, around the same time, and heard his father say, "'I know, Norman, I know. I should have been upfront.'"

Brock Bush's mother later told him the conversation between his father and uncle was about the house. Norm was upset his brother had led on their mother for so long, Brock Bush testified.

"I went to him and asked for a family meeting so we could discuss what was going on," Brock Bush told court. His father, in a sarcastic tone, brushed him off.

This black satchel was found in the basement of Ian Bush's home by police while they were executing a search warrant in December 2014. (Kristy Nease/CBC)

The house was put up for sale in the spring/summer of 2007. They moved to Valade Crescent by September, after Brock Bush found an ad in the paper, he said.​

Bodies found in luxury condo

The bodies of the victims were found in the Garons' luxury Ottawa condo on Riverside Drive, on June 30, 2007. They were bound with plastic bags over their heads.

Years later, police conducting a search warrant of the Valade Crescent home found a black leather satchel containing weapons, rope and other items that an officer earlier told court had a common, violent theme.

Brock Bush testified Thursday that he recognized the bag and some of the items inside, including a black metal weightlifting bar, rope and his father's folding knife.

Income tax dispute

Central to the Crown's argument in the trial is that Bush hates taxes and thinks all forms of it are an abomination.

Documents from 1992 to 2001, presented in court Wednesday by Crown witness Don MacNeil, a tax court registrar, show Bush tried to have to business losses and moving expenses deducted from his income in 1992 and 1993.

After years of back and forth correspondence, the Tax Court of Canada eventually dismissed an appeal when Bush failed to show up to a hearing in Ottawa on Jan. 16, 2001, court records show.

Then, on July 31, 2001, the tax court received a fax from Bush and Associates Consulting, with the heading "High Court of Humanitarian Justice" and an image of scales of justice at the top.

Alban Garon summoned to Bush's home

The fax was addressed to Alban Garon, then the chief justice of the Tax Court of Canada, and referenced the denial of the adjournment.

This fax was sent to then Chief Justice Alban Garon of the Tax Court of Canada on July 30, 2001, calling Garon to a hearing at Bush's home. (Kristy Nease/CBC)

It read: "Take notice that a review of this decision has been scheduled to be heard on the 7th day of August 2001 at 9:30 a.m. at 1995 Boake Street, Orléans, Ontario," which court has heard was Bush's home at the time.

"Take notice that if you fail to appear at the time and place set for this review, the decision and its related decisions will be nullified for failure to appear. Signed at Orléans, Ontario, this 30th day of July, 2001."

The signature is made by an "A.P. Day," with the fax number for Bush and Associates Consulting listed below it.

Employee didn't exist, son testifies

Brock Bush testified Wednesday that A.P. Day, also listed as an employee on Bush's website, was not a real person.

He said he remembered his father opening mail addressed to A.P. Day, which would arrive at the Bush family home.

On Thursday, Brock Bush testified that his father "talked a lot, quite often" about taxes, saying the government steals money and that people shouldn't have to pay them.

But he didn't know about his father's tax litigation file and didn't know whether his father filed his taxes or not, he told court.