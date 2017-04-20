A body hair found at a 2007 triple homicide scene does belong to the accused in the case, his defence team admitted in court Thursday.

Ian Bush, 61, was charged in 2015 with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of a retired tax judge, the judge's wife and a friend and neighbour of theirs.

Bush has pleaded not guilty. His trial before a judge and jury is expected to last 12 weeks.

From left, Raymonde Garon, her husband Alban Garon, and their friend and neighbour Marie-Claire Beniskos were found dead in the Garons' apartment building in June 2007. (Photo collage by CBC News)

Alban Garon, the 77-year-old retired judge, died of strangulation from a noose placed around his neck, suffocation from a plastic bag placed over his head, and blunt force trauma powerful enough to fracture his skull.

His wife, 73-year-old Raymonde Garon, and 78-year-old Maire-Claire Beniskos died of suffocation from plastic bags placed over their heads. Both were hog-tied, their wrists and ankles bound together behind their backs with twine.

All three victims were found in the Garons' luxury condominium on Riverside Drive.

Hair and fibre expert's testimony begins

Crown prosecutor James Cavanagh presented the admission about Bush's body hair to the jury in court Thursday.

It came ahead of testimony from Christine McCarthy, a hair and fibre analysis expert at the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto who handled the evidence from the crime scene.

Last week, court heard it was DNA from a body hair and a spatter of blood, collected from the floor of the condo, that linked Bush to the crime.

The apartment floor was divided into sections before being swept for hair and fibre with Swiffer pads, one pad for each area. Seven pads were submitted for testing along with various swabs of blood and other items.

Years later, on Feb. 4, 2015, Ottawa police major crimes unit officers executed a warrant for a sample of Bush's blood, which was then taken by the officers to Toronto for analysis.

It came back as being connected to two pieces of DNA evidence collected at the crime scene in 2007: A body hair with a root suitable for DNA analysis, picked up from the floor with a Swiffer pad, and a mixed sample of blood swabbed from the floor, Sgt. James Killeen told court.

Bush can't be ruled out as the source of the DNA, he said.