Ian Bush, the man formerly convicted in a grisly 2007 triple murder in Ottawa, is set to be sentenced today for the attempted murder of a 101-year-old Second World War veteran.

Bush was convicted after breaking into Ernest Côté's New Edinburgh home in November 2014 while posing as a City of Ottawa employee.

Once inside, Bush tied Côté up and placed a bag over his head, then searched the apartment before leaving with money and a number of other items.

Côté was eventually able to free himself and call police — no small feat for a centenarian, his daughter Denyse Côté said.

"He was 101 years old and he was very sharp," she said. "He got himself out of this predicament and good for him."

Ernest Côté's video testimony on the home invasion was played in court during Bush's trial. (CBC)

Côté suffered only minor injuries and did not need to be taken to hospital.

He died in February 2015 of natural causes.

Crown asking for life sentence

Bush was convicted of attempted murder, robbery, forcible confinement, possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of a firearm on Dec. 1, 2017.

The Crown is asking for a life sentence with a possibility of parole in 10 years. Bush's lawyer, Geraldine Castle-Trudel, is asking for a 7 to 10 year sentence.

"If you don't let emotions get carried away and so on, I think that's a realistic sentence," Castle-Trudel said.

Denyse Côté said the Crown's suggested sentence fits the crime.

"I want him to be condemned and have a heavy sentence," she said. "There has to be respect for the elderly, and that's what I think incensed the Canadian population when this story came out."

Bush also convicted of triple murder

Whatever sentence Bush is handed Wednesday will be added to a life sentence he's already serving.

Earlier this year, Bush received three automatic life sentences for the 2007 murders of three people in a luxury apartment on Riverside Drive in Ottawa.

Bush was convicted of murdering retired judge Alban Garon, his wife Raymonde Garon, and their neighbour Marie-Claire Beniskos.

According to the Crown, Bush's motive for those crimes stemmed from a grudge he held against Garon, a former chief justice of the Tax Court of Canada.

Bush had been embroiled in a dispute with Revenue Canada in the 1990s, a battle which eventually made its way to the Tax Court in 1997.

A hearing date was eventually set for January 2001, though Bush told court he was unavailable that day. The court denied his request to set a new date — and it was Garon who made that decision, court heard.

Ian Bush linked to 2007 homicide probe2:35

The murders went unsolved for years until police arrested Bush for the attempted murder of Côté and matched DNA from both crime scenes.

A judge ruled that Bush's sentence for the murders would be served simultaneously, meaning he will spend 25 years in prison before he is eligible for parole.