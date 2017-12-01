Ian Bush has been found guilty of the attempted murder of an elderly war veteran who was assaulted in his home in Ottawa.

Ernest Côté, a ​101-year-old veteran of the Second World War, was tied up and robbed inside his apartment building in New Edinburgh in December 2014.

Bush, claiming to be a City of Ottawa employee, had forced his way into the apartment.

He then tied the elderly man up, put a bag over Côté's head, searched the apartment and fled with cash and undisclosed items.

Côté was eventually able to free himself and call police. He suffered only minor injuries and did not need to be taken to hospital.

He died in February 2015.

Earlier this year, Bush was also convicted of a 'brutal, gratuitous' triple murder in 2007.

The victims, all in their 70s, were found dead in the living room of a luxury apartment.

Raymonde Garon, her husband, Alban Garon, and their friend and neighbour Marie-Claire Beniskos had been tied up and suffocated with plastic bags. The court heard the motive stemmed from a tax dispute with Bush when Alban had been a judge.