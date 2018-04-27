Ian Black's photos of the week
April showers bring May flowers
CBC Ottawa's climatologist Ian Black loves to snap photos that capture Ottawa and the weather each week.
Here are some of his highlights from Twitter to look back on the start of true spring weather this week:
All of this rain has left an interesting pattern on the Parliament Hill cam. Light rain continues today, tapering to showers this pm. 8° now, heading for 12°. An ⬆️ NW wind, gusting over 30 will be chilly. Expect sunny breaks late. Fri looks fine. 🌤& mid teens. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://t.co/psUfHwOdf2">pic.twitter.com/psUfHwOdf2</a>—@BlacksWeather
Reflections on the canal. Rain, and LOTS of it. 20-45mm possible by Thurs. 9° now. High 12°. NE wind⬆️ 20km/h by pm. Sunny breaks by Thurs. pm. High 13°. Much improved by Fri. ⛅️ & 16°. A cool wknd on tap. Chance of ☔️Sat & 10°. ⛅️Sun & 11°. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottweather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottweather</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://t.co/QpLoZAQbqC">pic.twitter.com/QpLoZAQbqC</a>—@BlacksWeather
Two photos below Parliament Hill, one year apart. Hard to fathom the ongoing flooding on the Ottawa River one year ago. The mild weather continues.. The cloud will increase, as will the SW wind. High 19°. Try to get outside. Rain for Wed & Thurs. & cooler. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottweather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottweather</a> <a href="https://t.co/JkGPBSXC64">pic.twitter.com/JkGPBSXC64</a>—@BlacksWeather
Blooms in the Golden Triangle seem to appreciate this stretch of sunny and milder spring weather, and there is much more to come. We sneak into the teens today and upper teens Monday, with blue skies and sunshine. Let the good times roll... <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottweather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottweather</a> <a href="https://t.co/tifKInIJ4J">pic.twitter.com/tifKInIJ4J</a>—@BlacksWeather
12°. Warmest day of 2018!!. The “beast” says yes!! (Woof). <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottweather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottweather</a> <a href="https://t.co/bcTNlj6mxB">pic.twitter.com/bcTNlj6mxB</a>—@BlacksWeather