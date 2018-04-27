Ian Black's photos of the week

Blooms in the Golden Triangle seem to appreciate this stretch of sunny and milder spring weather, and there is much more to come. We sneak into the teens today and upper teens Monday, with blue skies and sunshine. Let the good times roll... <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottweather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottweather</a> <a href="https://t.co/tifKInIJ4J">pic.twitter.com/tifKInIJ4J</a>