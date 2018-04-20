Skip to Main Content
Ian Black's photos of the week

Notifications

Photos

Ian Black's photos of the week

CBC Ottawa's climatologist Ian Black loves to snap photos that capture Ottawa and the weather each week.

Tweeting up (and about) a storm

CBC News ·
CBC Ottawa climatologist Ian Black tweeted that he was surprised when he spotted these crocuses sprouting in the Glebe last week. (Ian Black)

CBC Ottawa's climatologist Ian Black loves to snap photos that capture Ottawa and the weather each week. 

Here are some of his highlights from Twitter to look back on this chilly spell:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us