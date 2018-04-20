Ian Black's photos of the week
Tweeting up (and about) a storm
CBC Ottawa's climatologist Ian Black loves to snap photos that capture Ottawa and the weather each week.
Here are some of his highlights from Twitter to look back on this chilly spell:
Now THIS must have been cold (Queen St on Thur). That wind still has a bite today. -1° now. W/c -8. Fingers crossed for some decent sunny breaks. High 7°, but watch out for NW wind 20-40. Wall to wall sunshine this wknd! 😎 Check out these high temps.<br>Sat 10<br>Sun 13<br>Mon 17<br>Tue 19 <a href="https://t.co/BMarBn5WYL">pic.twitter.com/BMarBn5WYL</a>—@BlacksWeather
FOUND SPRING!!! Sadly it was just a mural in Chinatown. It WILL take a more Springlike turn starting w/a sunny & milder weekend, but we have to put up w/a bit more winter like fare. You know the drill Ottawa. Mainly cloudy, breezy and cold. High 4. Flurries or ☔️around by pm <a href="https://t.co/7azh4kS1YM">pic.twitter.com/7azh4kS1YM</a>—@BlacksWeather
I’ve been taking the same picture every day since spring arrived to make an animation. The problem is it looks more and more like winter. April really is the cruelest month. Not too much change in the short term. 0° now. W/c -5. A flurry or shower around. High 6°. W wind 20-40 <a href="https://t.co/06DPEJlAoY">pic.twitter.com/06DPEJlAoY</a>—@BlacksWeather
Keep the umbrellas ready. Some snow showers this morning and rain showers around this afternoon. 1° now. High 4°. SW wind ⬆️ 20-40. Still looking at a big change to more springlike weather starting this weekend, and do we ever deserve it. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottweather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottweather</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://t.co/Mx8mC0p0gM">pic.twitter.com/Mx8mC0p0gM</a>—@BlacksWeather
Looking outside today, it’s hard to believe I saw these on Friday in the Glebe. It is -4° now. W/c -12. Here is our weather timeline. Snow starts near noon. Mixes with/changes to ice pellets lasts into eve. 2-4cm. Fr. rain o/nite into Mon. NE wind 30-50. Bad am commute. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://t.co/5XUIPZhYUk">pic.twitter.com/5XUIPZhYUk</a>—@BlacksWeather