A male driver was killed in a collision with a Hydro-Québec truck on Highway 148 just west of Gatineau Tuesday night, according to MRC des Collines police.

Police said it happened around 10 p.m. near the intersection with chemin Maple.

The driver of the westbound car was pronounced dead at the scene after colliding with the eastbound truck.

The truck driver was not injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and no other details about the victim have been released.

Highway 148 was closed for several hours after the collision, reopening around 6 a.m.