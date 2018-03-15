Dozens of Hydro Ottawa workers are returning home after restoring power to hundreds of New York State residents left in the dark by this month's severe snowstorms.

The storms, which ravaged the East Coast, toppled numerous power lines, blew in nearly a metre of snow in some places and left almost a million people without power.

The latest storm hit Tuesday and is continuing to cause power outages across the region.

"There is never a hesitation [for us] to help out a customer that's without power and that's within our realm to safely restore," said Joseph Muglia, a director at Hydro Ottawa who oversaw the team's efforts.

"No utility could handle a situation like that all on its own."

The first storm hit on March 1 and lasted for days.

Like many others, a utility company at Pearl River, N.Y., made a national call for resources to help restore power and clean up the wreckage left behind.

On March 2, Hydro Ottawa quickly sent 15 workers over the border to help.

"A company that size, even a company our size, most companies, just don't have the resources to deal with a widespread storm like that," Muglia said.

Hydro Ottawa sent 15 workers over the border on March 2 — and sent 15 more soon afterwards when a second storm hit. (Hydro Ottawa)

Hydro Ottawa crews work to restore power in New York State after recent major snowstorms toppled trees and knocked down power poles. (Hydro Ottawa )

Numerous trees toppled over power lines leaving thousands of people in the dark. (Hydro Ottawa)

'Travelled a long way'

When a second storm materialized on March 7, another group of Hydro Ottawa workers took a bus across the border.

Dozens of trees had fallen on top of power lines, leaving homes and schools without utilities.

Ottawa crews restored power to hundreds, maybe thousands of people affected by the storms, said Muglia.

The team left the region early on Wednesday and returned home to Ottawa.

"Restoring their power as quickly and safely as possible is really what gave them their drive to continue to do this kind of work," said Muglia. " And they [the snowstorm victims] were very, very grateful for the work that we performed"

"They knew we had travelled a long way."