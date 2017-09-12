Hydro Ottawa is sending 25 workers to the southern United States Tuesday to help restore power after Hurricanes Irma and Harvey struck many communities.

The power line maintainers will assist in restoring power after high winds and flooding left many in the dark, Hydro Ottawa said.

As many as 13 million Florida residents — or about two-thirds of the state's population — were without electricity Tuesday as heat returned across the peninsula in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

U.S. government offficials warned it could take weeks for power to be fully restored in the state, and work continues to restore power in Houston and Texas after Hurricane Harvey.

Hydro Ottawa is one of 29 utilities belonging to the North Atlantic Mutual Assistance Group, whose members deliver not-for-profit assistance during times of crisis.