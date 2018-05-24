Hydro 'screw-ups' haunt Wynne in rural Ottawa

When voters in Kanata–Carleton head to the polls this June, many say they'll be thinking about a political "screw-up" that's hitting them where it hurts each and every month: Hydro One.

In rural Ottawa, thousands of households remain on the provincial energy grid, a situation that's been a sticky political issue since amalgamation.

In subsequent years multiple governments have engaged in failed negotiations, unable to agree on an appropriate price to bring customers whose homes are within municipal limits under Hydro Ottawa.

"Of course, everybody is on the bandwagon with Hydro," said Brian McGee, on his way to lunch in Carp. "With a small amount of brains, we can sort those things out."

Voters like Norm Atherford place the blame for higher bills quite squarely on the Katheleen Wynne and the Liberals, calling out what he sees as "the screw-ups she's made."

"I think she's just overdue," he said. "I'd like to see her gone. Did I say that strongly enough? I'd like to see her gone."

Brian McGee wants the government to boost wages for workers in the province's long-term care homes. (Elyse Skura/CBC)

Rural residents find situation unfair

In communities farther away from downtown Ottawa, where homes back onto farmland and cyclists share space with vehicles on two-lane highways, it's hard to find anyone unconcerned about their energy bills.

"It's too expensive for rural people," said Dunrobin's Pat Wines. "If you get a bill for over $300, almost $400, that's pretty high."

"It should be fair," said Gordon McAlpine.

"We see the terrible, ridiculous raises they voted themselves last week," he said, referring to a CBC report about the Hydro One board. "We think there's something wrong there."

In Constance Bay, that's a familiar refrain.

People are trying to consume less power and pay attention to peak rates, but it's not enough — especially for seniors on a fixed income.

People in Kanata-Carleton are looking for relief on rising electricity bills. 2:02 "There's absolutely too much silliness in politics," said Don Pajot, pointing to the Liberal decision to sell more than 50 per cent of the utility. "If it's a chase for money, certainly that's an inducement, but that doesn't make it right."

Fixing Hydro One

At 81 years old, Pajot believes he represents a rural, conservative viewpoint that's often overlooked by "city folks." He's hoping that will change on election day, sparked by frustration over the Hydro mess.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford has certainly latched on to that sentiment, promising to not only cut rates by an additional 12 per cent, but also fire the CEO of Hydro One — a man he's dubbed the "6-million-dollar man."

Andrea Horwath, whose NDP continues to cut into an early PC lead, is taking a different approach, promising to buy back shares in Hydro One, return it to public hands and lower bills by 30 per cent.

The Liberals, meanwhile, continue to face heavy criticism over the accounting of their "Fair Hydro Plan" to reduce the average household bill by 25 per cent.

Don Pajot of Constance Bay says conservative views such as his won't be silenced this election. (Elyse Skura/CBC) Thursday afternoon, some of the candidates running in Kanata–Carleton will answer voter concerns on CBC's All in a Day.

Health care also a top issue

In Kanata, voters have a different top issue: health care.

From people who've waited hours in hospital waiting rooms to seniors who want help to remain at home, it's another issue that seems to be on everyone's mind as the election approaches.

"The one that I really have an issue about is elder care and retirement homes, things like that," said Brian McGee. "They pay people that look after us, they pay them miserable rates. Then there's the turnover rate."

McGee believes seniors deserve better.

"What's going on? Why can't we do something better for our people who pay taxes for 60, 70, 80 years? I don't understand it."

Seniors issues has been a recurring theme in the city, with many worried about recent issues in Ottawa long-term care homes.

