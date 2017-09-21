A Montreal woman died and two other people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon near Belleville, Ont.

At around 3 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police officers were called to a collision involving a sedan and an SUV on the westbound lanes of Highway 401, just west of Wallbridge-Loyalist Road.

Irene Savdie-Buenavida, 70, was pronounced dead at the scene, OPP said.

Savdie-Buenavida had been sitting in the sedan's back seat. The driver of the sedan and a passenger sitting in the front seat were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the SUV was unhurt.

Highway 401 westbound was closed near the scene of the crash for approximately six hours Tuesday.

No charges have been laid, and the investigation continues.