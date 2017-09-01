Ontario Provincial Police have closed Highway 17 between Deep River and Mattawa due to a fatal two-vehicle crash earlier this morning near Mosquito Trail, east of Mattawa.

Mike Nolan, chief of the Renfrew County Paramedic Service, told CBC News the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. and involved a car and a motorcycle.

Nolan said emergency responders treated two patients, a man and a woman.

UPDATE Road Closure: #Hwy17 CLOSED between #Pembroke and #Mattawa. Reopening time unknown. Detour Hwy41 to Hwy60 to Hwy11 ^jp pic.twitter.com/ali50gKGOZ — @OPP_COMM_ER

The passenger of the motorcycle was transported by air ambulance to Mattawa hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The driver of the motorcycle suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital by ambulance.

The driver of the car was not injured in the crash.

Crash disrupts Labour Day weekend traffic

OPP have confirmed Highway 17 is closed in both directions between Deep River and Mattawa.

Motorists planning to travel beyond Deep River will have to detour using Highway 41, onto Highway 60 through Algonquin Park and onto Highway 11, according to the OPP.

OPP said Highway 17 will be closed for several hours while they investigate the crash.