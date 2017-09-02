As floodwaters start to recede in parts of Texas, thousands are still reeling from Hurricane Harvey, one of the most crippling storms in U.S. history.

The resulting floods have displaced more than one million people, with up to 50 feared dead. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, nearly 7,000 homes have been destroyed, with more than 3,700 others badly damaged.

But for two Ottawans now living in Houston, the hurricane will also be remembered for the way it united their entire community.

"It's been so heartwarming," Amanda Somers told CBC Ottawa's All in a Day on Friday. "I know there's been such talk about a divide in the country, but seeing people of all ages, races, sexual orientations, no matter what religion you are — everyone is legitimately just helping everyone."

Sarah Marley-Clark remembered how she and her family initially thought they would ride out the storm.

"We had a lovely dinner party with our neighbours last Saturday," she told All in a Day. "We said, 'We'll hunker down together and get ready for this storm, have a little hurricane party.'"

Before the floods hit her home, Marley-Clark and her family were helping to co-ordinate rescue efforts.

They had set up a boat command outside their garage, along with an online Facebook group where people could ask for help.

"If you needed to be rescued, you put your address on there and we'd send a boat to you," she said. "Let us know how many people, how many children, how many dogs, cats, whatever, so we knew what size boat to send out."

'My house is an island'

But by Tuesday night, Marley-Clark knew it was time for her family to evacuate too, as floodwaters reached their home.

Two-thirds of her Nottingham Forest neighbourhood is now under water.

"My house is an island," she said. "It's still about eight feet deep in the middle of the intersection."

Marley-Clark's home was one of the last to be flooded, and it's also the first to be scheduled for demolition.

"Growing up in Canada, you worry about ice storms and snowstorms," she said, remembering the ice storm that pummelled eastern Ontario and southern Quebec in 1998.

"But a flood is so unpredictable," she said. "My wood floors all buckled. I had frogs, fish and worms in my house this morning. It's nasty. Nasty."

Community rallies to help flood victims

It's a different story for Somers, who lives in the Meadows Place suburb outside Houston. She said she's grateful her home was spared, especially since nearby houses were flooded up to their second storey.

"I can't even imagine having to evacuate the way that these people have," Somers said, adding that some people had to flee with nothing but the clothes on their backs. "It's heartbreaking."

Since the flooding began, Somers has been spending her days helping those affected, providing them with whatever they need: food, air mattresses and sleeping bags, diapers and baby wipes.

But relief efforts, too, have taken their toll. Emergency crews and other people who have been venturing out in boats have been getting sick, Marley-Clark said, developing staph infections and strep throat.

Fortunately, first responders have been getting a break, both women said, with police officers from New York, Dallas and even Mexico lending a hand.

No plans to return to Ottawa

After weathering this storm, both Somers and Marley-Clark said they have no plans to pack up and return to Ottawa.

"As much as I would love to, my community down here has supported me. And I need to now, in turn, turn around and support them," Marley-Clark said. "Once the water goes, we're there. We're all there to help with the cleanup."

Somers said that she, too, has put down roots in Houston and wants to be there to help others in her community.

"We were blessed and lucky enough not to flood," she said. "I'm not going to abandon other people in their time of need, because they've haven't abandoned us."