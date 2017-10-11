Two teenagers suffered only minor injuries after their car rolled over, crashed into a fence and ended upside down in a yard at the intersection of Maple Park Private and Hunt Club Road Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at 3 Maple Park Private around 6:12 p.m. and arrived to find one person trapped in the vehicle, according to Ottawa Fire Services. Firefighters extricated him from the vehicle, they said.

Two teenage males both suffered minor injuries, paramedics said. A third person was also treated at the scene.

Ottawa police are investigating.