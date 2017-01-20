It's been six years since Ottawa music fans have had a chance to see Rey Sabatin live on stage.

Sabatin fronted local roots-rock band The John Henrys, before going on hiatus.

"Things were going a little south, in general, with the music. And I knew if I'd stayed in [The John Henrys] and tried to force it to work, I might just never come back to music," Sabatin said.

Tonight, however, Sabatin returns to the stage at Irene's Pub with his new band, Hundred Pacer — as well as a slightly different sound he calls "new wave" roots-rock.

"Somebody described it as Cindy Lauper meets Bruce Springsteen or Tom Petty," said Sabatin. "I have 10 brothers and sisters, so I had to listen to all their musical follies … new wave was one of those things that I got out of it."

Hundred Pacer takes to the stage at 9 p.m., along with Saint Clare and Chris Landry & The Seasick Mommas. Tickets are $10.

Here are a few of the other worthwhile shows happening in and around Ottawa this weekend.

Friday

Pale Lips at House of TARG, with Mother's Children and Average Times. 9 p.m., $8 at the door ($10 after 10 p.m.).

Lee Harvey Osmond at the National Arts Centre. 8 p.m., sold out.

Michelle Willis, Ariana Gillis at The Black Sheep Inn. 8:30 p.m., $12 in advance ($15 at the door).

Terra Lightfoot, Alison Rose at Pressed. 8 p.m., $10.

Kelly Sloan, Keturah Johnson at Bar Robo. 8 p.m., $10.

The Paugan Dames at Kaffe 1870. 8 p.m., pay what you can.

Louis-Philippe Robillard at The Record Centre. 6 p.m., free.

The Big Chill: Hot Tunes for a Cold Night at the Ottawa Community Music Venue (Folkrum), featuring The Jivewires, Kristine St-Pierre, Joan Harrison and Roddy Ellias. 7 p.m., $20.

Saturday

Run Coyote at Black Squirrel Books. 8:30 p.m., pay what you can.

Blackalicious, Eddie Quotez at Zaphod's. 8 p.m., $21.50.

Truckfighters with Kings Destroy, The Aphelion, Old James at House of TARG. 9 p.m., $10.

Souljazz Orchestra at The Black Sheep Inn. 8:30 p.m., sold out.

The Abrams at the National Arts Centre. 8 p.m., $25.

The Jesse Greene Band at Irene's Pub. 9 p.m., $10.

The Dead Centuries, The Thirteenth Floor, and Pantomime at LIVE on Elgin. 8 p.m., $8 ($10 at the door).

Little Dog, Blast from the Sun at Bar Robo. 8 p.m., $8.

Ball and Chain and The Wreckers at Kaffe 1870. 9 p.m., pay what you can.

Sunday