Artists create sobering, emotional tributes to Humboldt Broncos

Something about the Humboldt Broncos bus crash led Kingston, Ont., artist Silvia Pecota to finally finish a piece she had started more than a decade ago.

Her illustration shows a hockey player in a green "BRONCOS" sweater stepping out into a sunny, Arctic-like landscape, representing the afterlife.

The player is wearing the number 15 to represent the number of people killed in Friday's crash.

"I do quite a bit of artwork with the military and dedicated to the fallen … Something overcomes me and almost every single time I'm creating something [like this] there's a force inside me that takes over," she said.

'When I finished it, I had tears'

"When I finished it, I had tears [in my eyes]."

The piece, done on Photoshop with a pen and touch computer screen, was started as more of a tribute to the 2006 Olympics.

"I have no idea [why I thought of it]," Pecota said.

Her Facebook post of the image is by far her most popular ever, she said.

She plans to touch up a few minor details and send it to the Broncos once some time has passed.

"I want to show ... Canada is behind them, supporting them," she said.

Mystery artist

CBC News originally reached out to Pecota because many people online had said she was the artist behind a widely-shared tribute to the Broncos and Ottawa-area teen Jonathan Pitre, whose death was announced the same day as the crash after a life dedicated to fighting a rare skin disease.

People had been mistakenly attributing this popular illustration to Silvia Pecota, but it was created by Kerry Macgregor. (Kerry Macgregor)

Pecota said she didn't do that piece and doesn't know who did, guessing that there must have been some sort of confusion between her illustration and that one.

CBC News has since heard from Ottawa artist Kerry Macgregor, the actual illustrator.

'It's really sobering'

The tragedy compelled Ottawa artist Christopher Griffin to arrange 15 stainless steel hockey players as a personal tribute.

"When you actually lay 15 figures out you realize how many individuals that is," he said.

"It's really sobering. Even arranging them, I'm relating to the fact that these are individual kids. It was emotional."

Christopher Griffin repurposed sculptures he made last year for this photo tribute to the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash. (Christopher Griffen)

Griffin said he's sharing in the grief of the country and hoping he can do a small part to help the people affected by this.

"At times like this anyone who can come together and make things a little bit better … it's not really a responsibility but I'm glad to do it."