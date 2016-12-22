Five people are facing conspiracy-related charges after a human smuggling bust in the Cornwall, Ont., and Massena, New York area, according to the Canada Border Services Agency.

The investigation took five months and resulted in raids at an unspecified number of homes in Ontario and Quebec on Oct. 20, according to a media release issued Thursday.

The agency alleges that foreign nationals were smuggled between Canada and the U.S. in the Cornwall, St. Regis, Que., and Massena area.

Five people were arrested and four of them were charged, including:

A 59-year-old man from Carignan, Que., facing charges of conspiracy and aiding or abetting the illegal entry of one or more persons to Canada.

A 44-year-old man from Cornwall, facing charges of conspiracy and aiding or abetting the illegal entry of one or more persons to Canada.

A 48-year-old man from Cornwall Island, Ont., facing charges of conspiracy.

A 43-year-old man from Cornwall Island, facing a charge of conspiracy.

The investigation continues and more charges could be laid.