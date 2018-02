An unnamed inmate was seriously injured in a fight at the Hull jail Tuesday night.

The Sûreté du Québec said it happened around 10 p.m., when several other inmates turned on the male victim.

He was seriously injured, but his injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to police.

The SQ's major crime unit is investigating, including talking to people at the jail, and said it will have an update later Wednesday or Thursday.