Some Hull Hospital employees sat down in hallways Monday to protest extra work and additional hours they say are required of them due to a shortage of staff.

Attendants, maintenance workers, administrators and food service staff took part in the sit-in to get their message across.

The union representing about 4,200 health and social services workers in the Outaouais, Syndicat des travailleuses et des travailleurs de la santé et des services sociaux de l'Outaouais (or STTSSSO-CSN), want more staff hired to reduce workload.

They're inviting Hull MNA Maryse Gaudreault to work in the hospital for a week to better understand the situation.

'We are very exhausted'

"It's very hard to take time to take care of the people when you have nobody to help you. It's very, very hard. There's a big shortage of staff and we have no time to take care of people like we want to," said Emilie Labelle, a union representative.

She also said staff are burning out.

"We just arrive at home and we are very exhausted. We don't have a lot of time with our families because we are exhausted and we have to work overtime. So it's not a great situation," Labelle said.