An ongoing nursing shortage at the Hull Hospital has led to the temporary postponement of surgeries not considered priorities or emergencies.

Until Oct. 6, only two priority surgery "lines" will be in operation, along with the hospital's normal 24-hour-a-day, seven-days-a-week emergency surgery service, said Guy Morissette, director of professional services for Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de l'Outaouais.

The hospital has been dealing with a shortage of nurses since the spring. The measures were announced Thursday night.

"This is a transitional measure to allow us to put in place a plan of action that is broader," Morissette said in a French-language interview with Radio-Canada.

"This could involve transfers of activities or personnel from one facility to another facility. "

A meeting is scheduled Friday with members of the hospital community to find lasting solutions, Morissette said.