Hull Hospital employees are warning of a cockroach infestation in the facility's kitchen and denouncing administrators for failing to act quickly.

Although staff first noticed the pests last October and November, the signs of an infestation have been clear since February, said Josée McMillan, president of the Syndicat des travailleurs et des travailleuses de la santé et des services sociaux de l'Outaouais (STTSSSO), the union representing the hospital's non-medical staff.

"As soon as they lift anything, cockroaches pour out from underneath," McMillan said in French.

There are so many cockroaches, according to McMillan, that employees have resorted to catching the pests in containers, then dumping them into a garbage pail that's emptied daily.

Josée McMillan, president of the Syndicat des travailleurs et des travailleuses de la santé et des services sociaux de l'Outaouais (STTSSSO), says Hull Hospital kitchen staff have been dealing with a cockroach infestation for weeks. (Radio-Canada/Mathieu Thériault)

The union first alerted the regional health authority — the Centre intégré de la santé et des services sociaux de l'Outaouais (CISSO) — in early February.

Although an exterminator was dispatched to the hospital three times in as many weeks, McMillan said employees have seen no signs of improvement.

'Problem has been solved'

Julie Whissell, CISSO's assistant director of technical services and logistics, says the centre acted immediately to stop the infestation.

"As of yesterday, the problem has been solved," Whissell said in French on Friday. "We are in control of the situation and there absolutely no more issues when it comes to the food service."

Julie Whissell, CISSO's assistant director of technical services and logistics, says the hospital has fully dealt with the cockroach infestation in its kitchen. (Radio-Canada/Mathieu Thériault)

The hospital continues to work to clean the kitchen, removing unused equipment and accessories, Whissell said.

In an email to Radio-Canada, the Quebec Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food said it had not received any complaints about cockroaches in the Hull hospital's kitchen.

However, the ministry said the CISSO had itself notified provincial officials about the problem, adding that an inspector is following up with the hospital.