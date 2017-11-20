If you've seen The Lord of the Rings trilogy or The Silence of the Lambs, you already know the work of Canadian composer Howard Shore.

The Oscar, Grammy and Golden Globe-winning musician's latest piece will be performed at the National Arts Centre Monday evening.

L'Aube, or The Dawn, was commissioned by the Toronto Symphony Orchestra as part of Canada 150 celebrations.

It's a tribute to Maureen Forrester, a Canadian opera legend.

"Her work is renowned and we're so happy to be able to have this piece played in concert with the [opera piece] she was so well-known for," Shore told CBC Radio's All in a Day.

"It talks to the light after the darkness. It's about a new beginning, it's about hope. I hope it does her work justice."

'I love writing for the voice'

Shore has contributed to over 70 movie scores plus TV music, operas and even Saturday Night Live in the 1970s.

The transition from TV to film was easy, he said, because it's all about the dialogue.

"I love writing for the voice," said Shore. "I like working with a narrative."

His work has spanned several decades and genres. Because he was trained in various styles from a young age, he's adept at switching from one to another.

"I'm used to working with comedy one night and drama the next."

Tickets are still available for the 8 p.m. performance of Shore's work.