With the traffic madness that's bound to ensue over the Grey Cup festival and on game day, ticket holders might want to consider walking or taking public transit instead of driving to Lansdowne Park.

Grey Cup organizers have released a transportation plan that's intended to give everyone attending the game and the festivities surrounding it the option to get to Lansdowne without having to drive to the Glebe.

"The main message on game day is DON'T DRIVE TO LANSDOWNE," said Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group CEO Bernie Ashe in a news release issued Thursday. "Bus, shuttle, bike, walk, get dropped off — there are numerous transportation options available."

Transportation plan

Transit during the Grey Cup festival, from Wednesday, Nov. 22 to Saturday, Nov. 25, will be free for ticket holders riding on OC Transpo and STO buses three hours before and after their event.

OC Transpo and STO rides will be free on Sunday, Nov. 26, for Grey Cup attendees from 2 p.m. until midnight.

There will be a free Grey Cup shuttle service between Lansdowne and the Shaw Centre running every half hour, from 11 a.m. to midnight, from Thursday, Nov. 23 to Saturday, Nov. 25.

Ashe said Grey Cup ticket holders will get an e-ticket they can use for free buses so they don't have to carry pricey paper tickets around.

Road closures

On game day, Bank Street will be closed to all vehicles except buses between Fifth Avenue and Sunnyside Avenue, and will reopen by 11:30 p.m. Street parking lanes between Highway 417 and Lansdowne, as well as northbound street parking lanes between Riverdale and Lansdowne, will serve as transit lanes for buses on Sunday.

The Grey Cup transportation plan doesn't include any bike parking at Lansdowne; the closest designated spots to lock your bike will be Sunnyside Library and Syvia Holden Park.

Ashe said organizers are still trying to figure out if there will be a designated drop-off spot for Uber passengers coming to the festivities.

Ashe added Grey Cup is the biggest event at Lansdowne yet, with more than 36,000 people expected at the game, 7,000 to 8,000 of them from out of town.