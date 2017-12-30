With Ottawa still under an extreme cold warning, you might find the idea of leaving your warm home unfathomable. 

If so, you could end up stuck inside for awhile. The weather isn't expected to ease up until around the second week of January. 

According to weather experts, the extreme cold is caused by a polar vortex, a phenomenon in which arctic air blasts cold air over a region.

The good news is that many Ottawa residents aren't strangers to frightening temperatures. 

We asked our Twitter followers what they were doing to beat the cold. Here's how they responded. 