With Ottawa still under an extreme cold warning, you might find the idea of leaving your warm home unfathomable.

If so, you could end up stuck inside for awhile. The weather isn't expected to ease up until around the second week of January.

According to weather experts, the extreme cold is caused by a polar vortex, a phenomenon in which arctic air blasts cold air over a region.

The good news is that many Ottawa residents aren't strangers to frightening temperatures.

We asked our Twitter followers what they were doing to beat the cold. Here's how they responded.

With dogs for foot warmers. 😊 pic.twitter.com/gwIStleHtc — @disast3rpi3c3

Playing lots of hockey in our backyard rink! Then warming up by the fire. Making the most of this weather (and time off school)! pic.twitter.com/NoYDZfl3JB — @JennaSudds

@CBCOttawa Staying warm by wearing 3 layers and drinking @TimHortons coffee! #Brr pic.twitter.com/cSWUwLhZ3V — @Sue_HBS

Can't wait to get out skating after catching some lovely folks flooding the @Dovercourt411 rink last night! pic.twitter.com/uiZuWh0R9I — @katietes

@CBCOttawa lots of layers and lots of fun!!!! pic.twitter.com/67ZgERpaPV — @Leamurthom

Layering up and going snowshoeing on the lake pic.twitter.com/zLEUJERVXh — @AdamsonShelley

Exercise, exercise and after exercise going to the #Sens game ❄️🐶😀. pic.twitter.com/1NdmF9AZAS — @sylvia_herzberg