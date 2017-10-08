An old-fashioned white house sits on a tiny stretch of road in the small town of Madoc, Ont., but half of it doesn't belong to the owner.

It's been there since 1953 and the 90-year-old widow who bought the house a decade ago recently learned the town can force her to knock it down with only a year of notice — on her dime.

When Madoc was founded over 150 years ago, town planners built Queen Victoria Street with the option of extending it later on.

In the 1950s, a house was built on the same plot as this unopened road allowance, but the municipality never provided any legal documents surrounding the protocol for eventually opening the road.

A decade ago Catherine Goettling and her husband bought the house knowing about the potential road. But the house had stood without issue for six decades.

Queen Victoria Street is a half-opened road in the core of Madoc. Everything north of the creek is considered an unopened lane. (Google Maps)

"When she bought the property she knew it encroached into an unopened road allowance, but she didn't have it in writing," Joanna Dermenjian, her niece, told CBC News on Friday.

If the house burned down, she explained, Goettling was told she wouldn't be allowed to rebuild it.

When her husband died in February 2016, Dermenjian said her aunt decided to move.

When it came time to sell the house in the summer, the town finally provided a written document explaining the unopened road allowance — adding a clause that a portion of the property could be reposessed with only six months notice.

That window was later extended to a year.

"She either has to cut off her house or move her house," Dermenjian said.

Municipality firmly supporting road allowance

Almost half the property, including most of the house, sits on the road allowance.

On top of razing the house, Dermenjian said the city told her aunt it's her responsibility to restore the property to the state it was in before the house was built in the 50s.

When the prospective buyers learned that they backed out, leaving Goettling no choice but to move back into the house to avoid debt.

After Dermenjian requested an extended notice period of 10 years, the municipality eventually ruled that one year's notice would be given.

"There's nothing any different today than when the homeowner bought the house," Tom Deline, mayor of Central Hastings, said Saturday. "[They] knew this problem was there."

If it is determined the house must move or be torn down, Deline said the town won't reimburse the homeowner.

"No one is currently telling them they have to move. We don't know when that land might be developed. Nobody is trying to hurt the individual," he said.

Deline said there is currently no plan to open the road, but if the time comes the owner will have to comply because there are a few dozen properties further down the unopened road.

"It's like me buying a property on Bank Street in Ottawa where the house is halfway on the street," he said.

'No one at the town stopped them'

Without help from the city, Dermenjian and her aunt spoke to several goverrment, legal and social services. Each turned them away. She also said the family has offered to buy the land from the city.

"Her own lawyer said he wouldn't get involved because it was going up against a municipality," Dermenjian said.

She added that the family understands the road may need to go there, but they don't understand the city's perspective.

"They knew. It's been there since 1953, they've known it was there. No one at the town stopped them."

Deline said the matter will go before city council on Wednesday.