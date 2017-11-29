A home in the rural community of Carp was destroyed Wednesday by an early morning fire, leaving its lone occupant out in the cold.

Ottawa Fire Services declared a working fire at 408 Donald B. Munro Dr. while on the way to the scene at 1:19 a.m.

The occupant of the house was able to escape without injury, officials said in a news release.

Firefighters declared the fire under control shortly after 2 a.m. 

There is no word yet on damages or the possible cause of the fire. An investigator was sent to the scene after the fire was brought under control.

Ottawa Carp fire responders Nov. 29, 2017

Officials said the lone occupant of the home was able to escape without incident. (Todd Horricks/Twitter)