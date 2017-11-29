A home in the rural community of Carp was destroyed Wednesday by an early morning fire, leaving its lone occupant out in the cold.

Ottawa Fire Services declared a working fire at 408 Donald B. Munro Dr. while on the way to the scene at 1:19 a.m.

The occupant of the house was able to escape without injury, officials said in a news release.

Firefighters declared the fire under control shortly after 2 a.m.

There is no word yet on damages or the possible cause of the fire. An investigator was sent to the scene after the fire was brought under control.