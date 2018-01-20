House destroyed in 3-alarm New Edinburgh blaze

A Friday night fire in New Edinburgh destroyed a home under construction and caused more than one million dollars in damages after it spread to two nearby houses.

Firefighters responded to multiple calls of a fire at 103 River Lane that broke out just before 11:30 p.m.

According to Ottawa Fire Services, more crews were called to the scene after the fire spread to an adjacent, occupied home, and other houses were declared at risk.

For an hour Ottawa Fire crews been battling a fire that affected 3 houses, threatening nearby homes in New Edinburgh, River Lane <a href="https://twitter.com/ottawacity?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ottawacity</a> <a href="https://t.co/zR7XBBqdbZ">pic.twitter.com/zR7XBBqdbZ</a> —@mnikoula

As crews battled the fire, it spread to a third adjacent home.

Fire crews were able to stop the three-alarm blaze at around 3:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

The house where the fire originated was in the final stage of construction and has been deemed a complete loss. Damages are estimated at $300,000, the fire department said.

The two other affected homes are estimated to have damages of $850,000 to their structures and contents.

One of the homes that caught fire did have someone inside at the time, but no injuries were reported.

According to Hydro Ottawa, 15 houses on River Lane were left without power. The utility did not confirm whether that was due to the fire.