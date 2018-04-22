Make your own hot chicken sandwiches

As part of its pop-up brewery kitchen series, Friday diners at Dominion City Brewing Co. got to taste one chef's twist on the classic Nashville hot chicken sandwich.

Holly Laham, who worked as the pastry chef at Holland's Cake and Shake before it closed last month, is the cook behind the sandwich.

Laham appeared on CBC Radio's All In A Day Wednesday and shared her recipe for mouthwatering hot chicken sandwiches.

Hot chicken sandwiches

Ingredients:

4 boneless, skinless chicken thighs.

1 cup buttermilk.

2 cups all-purpose flour.

1 tsp. each of salt and black pepper (step 2).

1 tsp. cayenne pepper.

½ tsp. paprika.

¼ teaspoon each salt and black pepper (step 6).

Vegetable oil for frying.

4 sandwich buns.

Bread and butter pickles.

Ranch dressing.

1 cup shredded iceberg lettuce.

Directions:

Fill your deep fryer or a tall pot with vegetable oil and preheat to 400 F (200 C), being careful not to overfill your pot and leaving enough room for the chicken. Mix together the flour and a teaspoon each of salt and pepper. Place the chicken thighs in a bowl and coat evenly with buttermilk. Dredge the chicken thighs in the flour mixture one at a time to thoroughly coat, then place on a plate until the hot oil is ready. Once your oil is hot enough, carefully place the chicken thighs one at a time into the hot oil and cook until they have reached an internal temperature of 165 F (70 C). While the chicken is frying, mix the cayenne, paprika and a ¼ teaspoon each of salt and pepper in a metal bowl. When the chicken is cooked, remove from the deep fryer and place on a wire rack with a baking tray underneath. While the oil is still hot, using a metal ladle, carefully scoop out about half a cup of the oil and blend with spices. Use a pastry brush to baste the spices on the chicken. Assemble the sandwiches with the pickles, ranch and lettuce. Serve and enjoy!