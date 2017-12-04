A spat between two Kingston, Ont., roommates over control of the thermostat led to a hot-tempered tantrum, death threats, a damaged door — and eventually, criminal charges.

Kingston police said it all began when one of the men returned home to a boarding house Saturday to find the temperature inside sweltering.

But when he attempted to turn down the thermostat, his roommate lost his cool and began screaming, swearing and threatening to kill the victim, police said.

The victim locked himself in his room, but the other man followed and tried to kick in the door.

The next morning the victim called the landlord to ask about fixing the door. The accused overheard the conversation, became angry and again threatened the man's life.

The accused, a 44-year-old Kingston man, is charged with mischief and uttering threats to cause death. He spent Sunday night cooling off in police custody to await a bail hearing Monday.