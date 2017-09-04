Visitors and locals alike were eager to welcome the annual Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival, but the damp weather kept the bulk of the display grounded.

Only a few balloons managed to take flight, meaning pilots walked away with no profits.

Over the past five days, pilots had to refund money for rides because of the strong winds and torrential rain.

Passengers bring in up to $250 each, but only if they actually make it to the skies.

This year was particularly important, as the festival celebrates its 30-year anniversary. Organizers were expecting to see close to 200,000 visitors come through Parc de la Baie, but pilots say they were well under that projection.

Worst summer in recent memory

For safety, hot air balloons are only allowed to take off in favourable conditions, meaning they are easily grounded if there is fog, rain or wind.

"Weather has affected us greatly this year," said Todd Monahan, a pilot from Lake George, N.Y.

He said he's attended the festival for five years and this summer's weather was the worst he's seen.

Todd Monahan, a hot air balloon pilot, says bad weather throughout the weekend was the reason he made no money at this year's Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival. (CBC)

Although bad weather comes with the job, Monahan says he's disappointed that he wasn't able to take more people on flights.

"It's a risk you take but if it continues to happen it takes a toll on the economy and takes a toll on the festival itself."

Monahan said he made no money over the festival's five days — the two flights he did take were for sponsors who rode for free.

It's pilots who feel the effects most harshly because they aren't able to make enough money to pay for expenses like insurance, equipment, repairs and travel to get to the festival, said Bernard Gervais, the event's operational manager.

The festival cancelled flights on Thursday, Friday and all day Sunday. In total, the pilots were only able to inflate their balloons three time during the festival.