'Want hay with that?' Horses drop by Carleton Place Starbucks

Some unusual customers dropped by a Starbucks in Carleton Place, Ont., Friday, but they weren't there for their morning caffeine fix.

Horses Scotch and Rusty trotted through the McNeely Avenue restaurant's drive-thru, to the delight of onlookers and staff.

"We just saw the Starbucks and thought, 'Hey! Let's go!'" said rider Crystal Skemer.

Skemer and her friend Bev Dewey were out for a ride when they decided to stop for a quick snack.

"We didn't know how the horses would react, or the people at the drive-thru," Skemer said.

The staff were more than pleased, taking photos and even offered the four-legged visitors bananas.

"Everybody was really quite funny and cool about it," Skemer said.

"We just had a lot of fun. Everybody we met along the way was amazing," she said. "It was just an all-around excellent experience that we're not going to forget."