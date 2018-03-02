Skip to Main Content
'Want hay with that?' Horses drop by Carleton Place Starbucks

Some unusual customers dropped by a Starbucks in Carleton Place, Ont., Friday, but they weren't there for their morning caffeine fix.

'Everybody was really quite funny and cool about it'

Crystal Skemer, left, and Bev Dewey rode their horses Scotch and Rusty to a Starbucks in Carleton Place, Ont. (Sarah Nassir)

Horses Scotch and Rusty trotted through the McNeely Avenue restaurant's drive-thru, to the delight of onlookers and staff.

"We just saw the Starbucks and thought, 'Hey! Let's go!'" said rider Crystal Skemer.

Skemer and her friend Bev Dewey were out for a ride when they decided to stop for a quick snack.

"We didn't know how the horses would react, or the people at the drive-thru," Skemer said.

The staff were more than pleased, taking photos and even offered the four-legged visitors bananas.

"Everybody was really quite funny and cool about it," Skemer said.

"We just had a lot of fun. Everybody we met along the way was amazing," she said. "It was just an all-around excellent experience that we're not going to forget."

A pair of horses trotted through a Starbucks' drive-thru in Carleton Place, Ont. 0:52

