A horse was struck and killed after it got onto a road in the Pontiac early Friday morning.

MRC des Collines police said it happened on Cochrane Road in Quyon, Que., west of Gatineau, around 12:15 a.m.

The 27-year-old woman was alone in her vehicle and braked suddenly to try to avoid the collision, police said, but couldn't.

They said she was not speeding.

The horse died instantly and the driver, while in shock, was not injured.