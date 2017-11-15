Police say a horse pulling two men on a buggy on Monday survived a collision with a truck only to be struck and killed by another passing vehicle.

Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release the horse-drawn buggy was travelling southbound on Slab Street near Tweed, Ont., around 5:30 p.m. when an eastbound pick-up truck driving around a corner collided with the buggy.

The men were thrown from the vehicle when it flipped over. No one was injured.

The scared horse became unhitched from the buggy and ran toward Douglas Road, colliding with an eastbound van, police said. The horse died at the scene and the front of the van was damaged. The driver was not injured.

Police said the driver of the pick-up truck in the initial collision has been charged with failing to share half the roadway under the Highway Traffic Act.

Police noted in the release the buggy was equipped with a flashing amber light to make it more visible on the roadway.