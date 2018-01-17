Several restaurant, bars and shisha lounge owners fighting the city's ban on the use of hookah pipes in public venues have withdrawn their Supreme Court challenge.

Hookah establishments argued smoking the pipes is an important cultural practice in many Arab and Middle Eastern communities, and that banning the tradition amounted to an infringement on their culture and violated the equality provisions of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Ottawa city council voted to ban smoking the pipes in public places in August 2016, bringing hookah bars in line with other establishments covered by the city's smoking bylaw. The hookah ban came into effect Dec. 1, 2016, but the city allowed a grace period for bar owners to adapt before bylaw officers began cracking down.

Businesses involved in the lawsuit submitted a request in August 2017 to pause enforcement of the hookah ban while their case was before the courts. The request was denied.

As a result of that ruling, the court awarded the city legal costs of $15,761.69, according to city clerk and solicitor Rick O'Connor in a memo to council issued Wednesday.

Lawrence Greenspon, the lawyer for the charter challenge, said the Lebanese Palace restaurant could no longer back the challenge due to the loss of revenue from no longer being able to sell shisha.

Greenspon said more than a dozen establishments stood to benefit from the challenge if it had a successful result, but none of them stepped up.

"I still believe there's a good argument to be made. Could it be picked up some other establishment? I hope so," Greenspon said.

The Supreme Court application filed by restaurants and shisha lounges was scheduled to be heard Feb. 8, but O'Connor said the plaintiffs have now withdrawn their challenge.