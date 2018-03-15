A woman accused of breaking into another woman's home, kidnapping her, sexually assaulting her and posting videos of the attack on Facebook began testifying Wednesday in her own defence.

Eunice Ilunga, 43, is one of three women charged in the attack, which allegedly happened as revenge over a purported relationship between the victim and Ilunga's boyfriend.

Ilunga, Sandrine Tomba-Kalema, 38, and Safi Mahinja, 27, face many charges including unlawful confinement, sexual assault, kidnapping with intent to confine, and assault with a weapon.

They have pleaded not guilty and have been out of custody since posting bail.

Charges against a fourth woman were stayed in December after the victim — who was 21 at the time of the alleged attack in July 2015, and is now 23 — told court she did not participate in the assault and in fact aided her escape.

The victim cannot be named due to a court-ordered publication ban on her identity.

'She had to go'

Ilunga, who is being represented by defence lawyer Paolo Giancaterino, spoke in French in court Wednesday, and an interpreter translated her responses into English.

​Ilunga told court she started dating her boyfriend after relocating to Ottawa and that the alleged victim moved in with her in 2014.

The arrangement ended on a sour note in early 2015, Ilunga testified, when she heard that her boyfriend had been seeing her roommate while Ilunga was travelling in Europe in December 2014.

"That's the reason why she had to go," Ilunga said.

She told court that when she confronted her boyfriend and the woman, they both denied the allegations. Ilunga and her boyfriend had a fallout, then continued their relationship in 2015.

The incident

After a soccer match and barbecue in Montreal one weekend, Ilunga went to her boyfriend's house to wait for him, but he didn't return until the next day.

"I said to myself, "Well, maybe he's with another person,'" Ilunga testified, adding that he again denied it.

The pair argued, she said, and then she packed up to return to Ottawa.

Ilunga testified that on July 3, 2015, she was running errands with Tomba-Kalema when a friend of the victim called to tell Ilunga her boyfriend had been with the woman at a hotel in Montreal.

"I was hurt, I was in pain," she told court. "I told [Tomba-Kalema and Mahinja] that we were going to [the victim's] place, because I knew where she lived. And then I told them that I had found a few keys [on my boyfriend's] key ring, so then I said we could go and check to see if it's true."

'She hit herself on the wash basin'

When they got to the apartment the key worked, Ilunga testified, and they found the woman in her bathroom talking on the phone.

Ilunga said she asked her to hang up, and when her former roommate didn't, she grabbed the phone.

"So when I grabbed the phone away from her, she hit herself on the wash basin [and hurt] her forehead," Ilunga testified. "I was just asking the question what had happened. I was in quite a state. I was yelling."

Tomba-Kalema tried to calm her down, she told court. Ilunga said she then went into the bedroom, where she found some of her daughter's clothes among the woman's things.

Ilunga testified that she kicked a television and grabbed the items — along with a knife from the kitchen — and started cutting up some easy chairs.

At that point, Ilunga said, she heard Mahinja yell —and then saw Mahinja near the balcony, pulling the woman inside.

"She had opened up the balcony, she wanted to throw herself," Ilunga testified.

Ilunga thought the woman might try it again if left alone, so they "decided to go off with her to Mahinja's home," she told court.

'She had too much [pubic] hair'

Contrary to the victim's earlier testimony, Ilunga told court that she and her friends "asked" her to leave with them and didn't use force. Things were "normal" when they left, she said.

When they got to Mahinja's, Ilunga said she and the woman stayed outside in the backyard.

She had the woman's phone, but didn't know the code, so she "told her that her phone was blocked and [asked] if she could unblock it," Ilunga testified.

After the woman handed back the phone, Ilunga told court, she found a sex video depicting her boyfriend and the woman.

"I became silent. I don't know. I perhaps had the confirmation of the thing that I had been asking them all the time, what had gone on between them. And in that moment, instead of throwing a fit, I felt a breeze over my body. In fact, my heart calmed," she testified.

"I was a little angry. Not because of the video, more to do with [the woman]. I saw that she had too much [pubic] hair, and that bothered me. And we started to talk about that."

Videos of hair being removed

Giancaterino asked Ilunga about video shown in court earlier in the trial, depicting people applying hair removal cream to the woman's pubic area and wiping it off, as well as the woman crying.

Ilunga testified she asked the woman if she had anything to say before applying the cream to the woman's pubic area.

"She didn't want me to apply the cream any other place," Ilunga testified. After a length of time, she said, they wiped off the cream and asked the woman to take a shower.

Ilunga also said she was the one who recorded the video using her cellphone and later showed her boyfriend the "proof" she had about the woman.

She testified she "didn't do anything with the videos" but may have shared her phone with the two other women who were there.

Cross-examination begins

Ilunga pushed back against Crown lawyer James Cavanaugh's questions during cross-examination, insisting she did not plan the events of the day and saying the women who were also accused in the case were not part of any plan.

Ilunga challenged the Crown's questions and provided her own explanations instead of answering yes or no when asked. She said her co-accused could not have been part of a plan because the day unfolded without any prior discussion.

Cavanaugh pressed Ilunga on how Mahinja and Tomba-Kalema ended up accompanying her to the complainant's apartment, after they learned she spent the night with her boyfriend.

"They knew it was personal. There was no reason for them to go with you," Cavanaugh said.

Ilunga said she didn't force them, but didn't want to agree with the Crown's suggestion that they wanted to be involved.

"I don't want you to implicate other people in things they didn't do," she said. "Their problem was they were in the wrong place at the wrong time."

'It wasn't a grudge'

Ilunga said she went to Ottawa police five days after the incident to complain about the videos being circulated on social media when she was arrested and questioned.

She admitted she was not truthful when she told police she had knocked on the woman's door to enter her apartment, when she in fact using the key she found on her boyfriend's key ring and entered unannounced.

Ilunga said she felt humiliated and betrayed by the complainant because she considered her to be like a daughter. She mentioned she had provided her with furniture for her apartment and a place to stay.

"I was sad, I was angry, but it wasn't a grudge," Ilunga said. "I'm not someone who holds a grudge, it is not in my nature."

The trial, by judge alone, resumed Wednesday after a long break, and is being presided by Ontario Superior Court Justice Robert Smith.

The trial is expected to resume March 23.