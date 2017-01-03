Ottawa police are investigating a "terrifying" home invasion in Barrhaven during which a woman was threatened at gunpoint while her two children slept, before being forced to drive to an ATM to withdraw money.

According to police, at about 1:20 a.m. on Dec. 30 a man entered the house on Longshire Circle through an "insecure" doorway.

Police say he then went upstairs where he confronted the woman with a handgun while her two children under the age of 10 were asleep and unaware of the intruder.

Police report the suspect then forced the woman to drive him to her bank, where she withdrew and handed over an undisclosed amount of cash.

As the two drove back to her home, the suspect got out of the vehicle on Avonhurst Ave. The woman was not injured.

"This is a new one. It was terrifying, especially as the victim didn't know what to expect as they drove back to her home where her children were," says Staff Sgt. Mike Haarbosch of the break and enter unit.

Urgency to find suspect

Haarbosch says the random nature of the break-in, the use of a firearm and the presence of the children make the crime very "serious".

"I can't even think of anything like this in the past several years," he says, adding there is an urgency to find the suspect out of fear he will strike again.

Haarbosch says investigators are working to get photos and video from potential surveillance cameras in the area.

He says the victim and the suspect do not know each other.

The suspect is described as being a white male, 30 to 40 years of age, obese, about 5' 9" tall, with a deep voice. He is also said to have smelled bad and was breathing heavily.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Ottawa police at 613-236-1222, ext. 2655. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.