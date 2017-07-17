After some sudden closures last week, the Hog's Back bridge over the Rideau Canal is closed again Monday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for emergency repairs.

Callers to CBC Ottawa's traffic line said last Tuesday they were being stopped from crossing the swing bridge on Hog's Back Road near Mooney's Bay because it was having issues.

Hog's Back Road closed again between Prince of Wales and Riverside drives the next afternoon — both times snarling traffic in the area as drivers had to find other crossings.

Locks are super busy. Bridge makes horrid banging noise when trying to close. — @k_mama_cat

@cbcotttraffic prince of wales southbound into barrhaven is always slow ... but today is a new low for this crawl.. any idea why? — @rideoutmi

Monday morning at 10:05 a.m. the National Capital Commission said the bridge is closing again Monday for emergency repair work, meaning Hog's Back Road is closed along that same stretch of road again.

The NCC said police are directing traffic and people are asked to cross the Rideau River or Canal elsewhere.