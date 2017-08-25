The future of Hog's Back Bridge is uncertain after a National Capital Commission (NCC) audit found the 40-year-old structure is in need of serious repairs.

The bridge, which crosses the Rideau Canal just south of Carleton University, was closed for part of the summer for unexpected repairs after the swing mechanism malfunctioned.

Emergency repair work also forced Hog's Back Bridge to close in 2016.

After hearing concerns from residents, Riley Brockington, the city councillor for the area, asked the NCC last week what their plans were for the bridge.

River ward Coun. Riley Brockington said he's concerned about how closing the bridge for a long period might affect traffic. (CBC)

His inquiry came just days before this week's report from the federal auditor general listed the bridge as one of the many NCC assets in need of funding for repairs.

Of the 1,700 lands, bridges and other properties that the NCC manages, 27 per cent are in fair, poor or critical condition, according to the audit.

Bridge finicky and old

Hog's Back Bridge was listed in fair condition, but "many of its components have reached the end of [their] life cycle," an NCC spokesperson said Thursday.

The last time major renovations were done was about 10 years ago.

"That would be a bridge we would love to get at and rehabilitate," NCC CEO Mark Kristmanson said, calling it an asset "used by the public every day."

Getting the funds is another matter.

"The budgets to service [our assets] have remained flat for many years, [and] costs have increased," Kristmanson said.

Hog's Back Bridge is 'finicky' and has a 'complex hydraulic structure' that makes repairs challenging, said National Capital Commission CEO Mark Kristmanson. (CBC)

Answers with no monetary figures or construction deadlines, however, aren't what Brockington is looking for.

"I want to get right down to it with him. What are the issues with the bridge? What can we address right away? Because we can't have this continue summer after summer," he said.

Both men said worries over public safety on the bridge are concerning, as the structure has proved finicky in the past.

"You don't want to allow a risk to go on [if] the public could be injured," Brockington said.

The NCC has not announced how much increased funding the federal government will provide to elevate the assets in disrepair, but Kristmanson said other projects will be postponed in order to fix critical issues.