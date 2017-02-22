A hockey coach and fundraiser is being recognized by the City of Ottawa for decades of volunteer work to ensure kids in Goulbourn Township can play the game.

Bob Easy is receiving the Mayor's City Builder award in a ceremony at city hall Wednesday, an honour that recognizes volunteerism and commitment to community building.

Easy has been coaching minor hockey around the Goulbourn area of southwest Ottawa for more than 40 years, and when he's not at the rink, he's fundraising to help families who can't afford equipment or registration fees.

He got the call last week about getting this award, which he told Ottawa Morning host Robyn Bresnahan came as a surprise.

"I was stumped for a second, and then realized to get this award presented from people that I've known for years, and to recommend me in showing the work I've done, has said something that I'm in the right direction," Easy said.

Easy was inspired to get into coaching by his father, who coached him when he was a boy. A lot has changed since his coaching journey began, and with the cost of playing the game getting more expensive for families over the years, he saw a need to help.

'He's a very generous person'

"I find parents today have to work hard, keep up the living with our economy and everything," he said, "It's more expensive, and they have to find the extra help if they need it, and that's what I sort of do."

Carol Easy calls her husband Bob a 'very generous person.' (CBC)

His fundraising efforts include asking local companies for donations, bottle drives, and selling chocolate bars. He's become the go-to guy for bottle donations in Munster, where he and his wife Carol live.

"It doesn't matter what little town we go to, someone stops and says hello," said Carol. She adds the recognition doesn't go to his head — he always puts the players and their families first.

"He doesn't talk a lot about what he does behind the scenes. He's a very generous person and most giving of his time, and it doesn't matter what you ask him to do, he'll be there and do it.

Bob maintains the coaching and fundraising are things he enjoys doing, and he hopes others will give it a try.

"I'm hoping other coaches do the same thing and make sure the boys and girls can enjoy whatever sports they're playing," he said.