Apart from the outdoor classic game itself, there are several other activities for hockey fans to enjoy this weekend. Starting Thursday and running through the weekend, there is something for all ages.

NHL Centennial Fan Arena at Parliament Hill

Starting at noon on Thursday and 10 a.m. on Friday, the west lawn of Parliament Hill will be transformed into a tribute to a century of hockey. The fan arena will include memorabilia, images of unique moments in hockey history and interactive digital displays as well as a virtual reality Zamboni experience.

The fan arena will be moved to Lansdowne Park on Saturday and Sunday for the outdoor game.

Eugene Melnyk​ Skate for Kids

The 14th annual Eugene Melnyk skate will host students from General Vanier Elementary School and Assumption Catholic Secondary School. The students will skate with Senators owner Eugene Melnyk on the Parliament Hill rink starting Friday at 1 p.m.

Soldier On Game

Some of the veterans of the Ottawa Senators will suit up against Canada's military veterans on Friday. The Senators alumni team will face off against members of the Soldier On hockey team starting at 4 p.m. at the Parliament Hill rink.

Senators Alumni Classic Game

Played on the Canada 150 rink on Parliament Hill, the alumni game will feature players from 23 of the Senators last 25 seasons. The game is free for fans with seating and standing room. There will also be two large screens for fans to watch from the lawn of Parliament Hill. The game starts at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Aboriginal Sport and Wellness Tryouts

The Aboriginal Sport and Wellness Council of Ontario will hold a tryout for their junior boys and girls hockey teams. Senators alumni will help out in the Saturday morning tryouts. Tryouts for the boys are 10 a.m. until noon and the girls get their shot in the afternoon between 2 and 4 p.m.

NHL 100 Classic Game

The NHL 100 Classic will kick off with a pre-game party at Lansdowne's Aberdeen Pavilion at 1 p.m. The puck drops at 7 p.m. and public transportation is free for all ticket holders.

Those without tickets can watch from the front lawn of Parliament Hill on two large screens.

Skate with local Paralympians

Want to try sledge hockey? Local sledge hockey Paralympians Tyrone Henry and Ben Delaney will be at the Jim Durrell Recreation Centre on Walkley Road between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. Sledge equipment will be on hand.

There will also be a sledge hockey demonstration at the Parliament Hill rink on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Ottawa Senators Holiday Skate

On Sunday from noon until 5 p.m. fans can skate on the Parliament Hill rink with Santa Claus and The Ottawa Senators mascot Spartacat.

Free passes are available on the Canada 150 rink website. There will be free hot chocolate.

CHL Outdoor Game

On Sunday the Ottawa 67s and Gatineau Olympiques​ will face off in a capital region duel on the Lansdowne outdoor rink. Puck drop is at 3 p.m. and public transportation is free for all ticket holders.