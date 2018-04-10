Skip to Main Content
Former Gatineau, Que., hockey coach pleads guilty to sex charge

A former hockey coach in Gatineau, Que., has been sentenced to 90 days in jail and two years of probation after pleading guilty Tuesday to transmitting sexually explicit material to a minor.

Cody Lagacé coached Juvénile D1 hockey team at l'École polyvalente Nicolas-Gatineau

Cody Lagacé has pleaded guilty to transmitting sexually explicit material to a minor. (Twitter)

Cody Lagacé was charged last October with one count each of luring, sexual touching and transmitting sexually explicit material to a minor after police investigated a reported incident involving a youth during the summer.

The luring and sexual touching charges were stayed in light of Lagacé's admission that he transmitted sexually explicit material to a minor.

Lagacé was fired from his position as head coach of the Juvénile D1 hockey team at l'École polyvalente Nicolas-Gatineau after the charges were laid.

The court ordered Tuesday that Lagacé's name will be placed on the sex offender registry for 10 years.

