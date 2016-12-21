Ottawa police are trying to find a driver who backed into an elderly woman on Ogilvie Road then left her there with serious injuries.

It happened in the 2300 block of Ogilvie Road, near Colonel By Secondary School off Montreal Road, just before 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8.

A black SUV backed out of a residential driveway and struck an 87-year-old woman who was walking on the sidewalk, Ottawa police said in a media release issued Wednesday.

The driver then left the scene.

Paramedics took the woman to hospital with serious injuries, and she remains in hospital in critical condition, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa police collisions investigation unit at 613-236-1222. ext. 2481. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).