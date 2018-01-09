Ontario Provincial Police are looking for the driver of a dark four-door car after a vehicle struck a woman south of Winchester, Ont., Sunday evening, then left the scene.

The woman was walking on Shannette Road in South Dundas Township at 5:53 p.m. when a vehicle hit her, according to Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry OPP.

She was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police describe the vehicle as small, black or possibly dark blue, with four doors and oval-shaped headlights, and say it may be a newer model.

The vehicle was last seen turning onto Strader Road in South Dundas.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.