Ottawa police are searching for the driver involved in a hit and run in Barrhaven that sent a teen to hospital Thursday afternoon.

Gavin Oliver, 13, said he was crossing Kennevale Drive at a crosswalk in front of Honeywell Elementary School around 4:30 p.m. when a speeding vehicle ran a stop sign and struck him.

"I saw this car coming really fast, I was a little curious and confused because it was going really fast, but I still thought it would stop at the stop sign," he said Friday.

"As soon as I realized it wasn't going to stop I kind of started to move out of the way, but he still hit me … I kind of went flying."

Oliver was on his daily newspaper route when he was struck. He was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

According to a Facebook post by his father, the boy's newspaper cart was "destroyed" in the collision.

'It's scary to get that call'

His mother said her son could have a fractured ankle.

"It's scary to get that call as a parent, to hear that your child has been hit by a car. And then to learn it was a hit and run? It still feels surreal," said his mother, Kelly Oliver.

"That's not supposed to happen … people are not supposed to leave the scene of a crime."

Oliver said there are traffic-calming posts near the intersection where her son was hit, and a posted speed limit of 40 km/h.

In the Facebook post, Corey Oliver described the vehicle as a "dark (perhaps blakc) SUV" that "may have sustained damage or scratches to the front."

Police did not provide their own description of the vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa police.